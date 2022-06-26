A rose-worthy wedding day! Nearly one year after Sydney Hightower and Fred Warner celebrated their engagement, they tied the knot surrounded by their loved ones — and several Bachelor alumni.

“Sydney is officially a Warner and I’m officially the biggest cry baby EVER ❤️,” Victoria Paul — who met Hightower, 27, on season 24 of The Bachelor upon its January 2020 premiere — gushed via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 25, sharing a pre-wedding selfie with fellow franchise alum Jasmine Nguyen. “[I] really did find my soulmates on TV.”

Before the blushing bride married the 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers player, her Bachelor Nation besties got a first look at her wedding gown.

“BRIDE,” Tammy Ly captioned a Story snap on Saturday, revealing Hightower had chosen a long sleeve, fitted lace frock.

While Ly, 27, and Natasha Parker both gushed over the former retail marketing manager’s look, she previously teased her dress shopping process with Us Weekly.

“I definitely thought I was gonna go a different route than I did, that’s for sure,” Hightower exclusively told Us in January. “I would never have thought I would see that and be like, Oh that’s the one,’ definitely not.”

Following Hightower’s brief stint on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020, she met Warner after he slid into her social media DMs.

“He actually sent me an emoji [because] he didn’t think I was gonna respond and that’s why he got really casual, but it was sweet,” the Alabama native recalled to Us earlier this year.

Following their whirlwind May 2021 engagement, she dove headfirst into wedding planning — smack in the middle of his athletic season.

“Planning a wedding during football season and now we’re in playoffs, he’s not involved. It’s fine, he trusts me, we both have the same taste,” she told Us earlier this year. “He is giving me the reins on that and it hasn’t been as stressful as I would have thought it would be. It’s been more fun. I’m just excited for it to all just come to an end and us just be there on that day.”

She added: “[We’re both] sappy romantics. So we’re just thinking about the moment when I’m walking down and all of that, like, tearjerker stuff. That’s my favorite part. And it’s just being there with our families. I think that’s the moment and the feeling that I’m looking forward to the most.”

Scroll below to see more snaps from the pair’s sweet California nuptials: