Jasmine Nguyen and Alexa Caves are still looking for love. While the Bachelor season 24 contestants sparked speculation that they are dating, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that their relationship is platonic.

“We aren’t dating, just great friends,” Jasmine told Us on Tuesday, March 3.

The two women had Bachelor Nation buzzing on Sunday, March 1, when they shared a series of photos together via Instagram.

“Spoiler: we did find love after all🌹,” Jasmine wrote alongside one photo of the pair holding hands and a second snap of the ladies looking into each other’s eyes.

Fellow season 24 contestants were quick to gush over the pics.

“*looks at location to check for next flight to u guys*,” Victoria Paul wrote. “I love you guys so much.”

Natasha Parker wrote, “Picture perfect boos 😍.”

Sarah Coffin added, “Can i come.”

After the comments section was flooded with questions about the nature of their relationship, Alexa gave some context via her Instagram Stories.

“I wasn’t going to address this because I thought it would just blow over, but I see now I’m getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger. We don’t want to mislead anyone,” she wrote. “Jay and I are not dating. She’s one of my best friends. I’m sorry to get your hopes up! That would be a great story.”

Alexa added that Jasmine “just thought that was a cute caption” and “didn’t think much of” posting it.

She concluded: “Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth and also very straight. Here’s to our friendship.”

Back in 2016, Bachelor Australia’s Megan Marx and Tiffany James made headlines for being the first contestants to fall in love with each other — and not the lead.

“From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before,” Megan wrote on Instagram in October 2016. “Friendship ripened into something bolder, trust in a very strange situation was formed, and now every adventure we have rivals the other- and continues to make plans for itself.”

The two women called it quits in March 2017.

Peter Weber, for his part, will continue his journey to find love during the two-part Bachelor finale on ABC Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10.