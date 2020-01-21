Is Bachelor Nation already backing Sarah Coffin as the next Bachelorette? Viewers are outraged that season 24 star Peter Weber denied the fan fave a rose on The Bachelor on Monday, January 20.

Peter, 28, did include Sarah, 24, on the second group date of the week, but ultimately, the Tennessee gal went home alongside Alayah Benavidez, Alexa Caves and Jasmine Nguyen. Viewers disapproved of Peter’s decision, with one tweeting, “Justice for Sarah C!”

Scroll down to learn more about the beloved Bachelor castoff.

She’s a Medical Radiographer With a Ton of Hobbies

According to her ABC bio, the Knoxville native is a “Southern belle” who “dreams of a life outside of Tennessee.” She enjoys being outdoors, paddle boarding, cooking, reading, listening to electronic music and and bingeing podcasts and TV shows. Dislikes include slugs.

She’s Coming Out of a Serious Relationship

Sarah’s bio reveals she came “close to an engagement” with her last boyfriend but is now “single and ready to grab life by the horns” and “looking for someone who appreciates her drive and has similar life passions.”

Chris Harrison Was a Fan

“This girl’s a favorite from the start, with a heart of gold to match with her classic beauty,” the Bachelor host said in a December 2019 Facebook Live video as he announced the season 24 contestants. “Obviously a pretty smart girl, easily the best cook in the Mansion. … [She’s] a house favorite but also a favorite of Peter’s, so watch out.”

She Was Reality Steve’s ‘Early Front Runner’

In a September 2019 blog post, the famed spoiler hound called Sarah his “early front runner” for Peter’s final rose. Earlier that month, Steve tweeted that Sarah “checks off every box” and he thought Peter would pick her. “And if he doesn’t, she has next Bachelorette written all over her,” he added. “[I’d] be stunned if this one doesn’t at least make final four.”

Twitter Is on Her Side

“Sarah C is the PRETTIEST contestant in the HISTORY of the Bachelor franchise and Peter sends her home on the THIRD ROSE CEREMONY???” one user wrote after the episode. “Ok Pete … you can go shave your back now.”

Wrote another viewer, “Sarah is adorable. Like if you told me ABC made her in a lab to specifically be on the bachelor I would believe you. rattled she got no screen time but that just means she must be super normal”

One Twitter user, meanwhile, called Sarah the “newest member of the ‘Deserved Better Than This S–t’ Club,” while another wrote that she should be the next Bachelor in Paradise “queen.”