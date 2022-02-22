Here comes the bride! Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy let Us Weekly capture her wedding dress shopping in New York City — and opened up about planning her nuptials to Brett Randle.

“I cannot think of a better place to come and try on wedding dresses, especially with my family here. I’m just thrilled to be here,” the 31-year-old Bravo personality told Us during trips to Amsale and Mark Ingram. “I am 100 percent open. There’s not one wedding dress in this place that I have not loved. I’m open!”

One thing LeCroy knows is she isn’t just looking for one look.

“I, honestly, am gonna wear as many dresses as possible. Definitely two looks for the day of, and then two looks for the rehearsal,” she told Us. “I’m gonna change probably several times. … I’m definitely teetering on Bridezilla, but right now I’m pretty calm. I’m sure as the months go on, there could be a little bit of that.”

Us confirmed in October 2021 that LeCroy accepted a proposal from Randle after less than one year of dating. She was previously married to Josh Hughes, with whom she shares son Hudson, and was linked to her costar Austen Kroll.

“He is looking forward to the dancing,” the hairstylist told Us of her 9-year-old. “As far as it goes with the wedding party, I’m gonna keep that very simple. Considering the groomsman — he has literally five brothers, so I’m gonna have my maid of honor and my matron of honor, which is my sister and my best friend.”

LeCroy’s mom, Tara LeCroy, sister Kaci Davis and best friend Erica Missel were on hand for the dress shopping too. The reality star told Us that she is “25 percent” done planning her destination wedding.

“The best part about the wedding planning so far has been making the menu,” she added. “I love tasting all the cakes, all the food and making it special for all of our guests. That’s been the best part and well, picking out the dress!”

To watch LeCroy try on dresses, watch the video above!

With reporting by Diana Cooper