Mystery man no more! Madison LeCroy’s ex-husband, Josh Hughes, made headlines when she shared a rare photo of him at her salon on Wednesday, January 27.

The Southern Charm star, 30, who shares 8-year-old son Hudson with Hughes, has kept her ex’s identity as private as possible since joining the cast of the Bravo show in season 6 in 2019.

“When your ex-husband still trusts you with their hair,” she wrote alongside a video of Hughes sitting in her styling chair, leading many fans to want to know more about the father of her child.

LeCroy, who was recently linked to Jay Cutler after breaking up with Austen Kroll last year, spoke about her relationship with Hughes during the Southern Charm season 7 premiere in October 2020.

“I was 20 when I got married. And I had Hudson when we were 22,” the Greenville, South Carolina, native revealed at the time, noting the pair split when Hudson was 3 years old.

Hudson was born in November 2012, which means the former couple called it quits in late 2015 or in early 2016.

“And we do coparenting, so we’re 50 percent on [and] 50 percent off,” LeCroy said.

The hairstylist, who married Hughes in 2010, explained that being a boy mom is exactly what she was hoping for once she got pregnant.

“I definitely wanted a son. I feel like I’m a boy mom,” she said. “I know people say that and they’re like what does that even mean? But could you imagine like me in a miniature version? I mean, that would be like hell on Earth.”

Although Hughes stays out of the limelight, the pair seem to have a good coparenting relationship. LeCroy admitted that being a single mom, however, has not always been easy.

“It’s been hard being a young single mom,” she said. “And there have been times where I didn’t have it together.”

Having their son, however, has outweighed the hard times, according to LeCroy.

“Having Hudson has definitely pushed me to want to be successful,” she said. “I mean I have a kid, so I don’t have a choice to be lazy.”

Four months prior, Hughes seemed to agree with his ex-wife when gushing about how fatherhood has changed his life for the better.

“Being a father has been, without a doubt, my greatest source of achievement, pride, and inspiration,” he wrote via Facebook in June 2020. “Fatherhood has taught me about unconditional love, reinforced the importance of giving back, and taught me how to be a better person.”

Scroll down to learn more about LeCroy’s ex-husband.