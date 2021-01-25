Sit down, troll! Madison LeCroy didn’t hesitate to clap back at a nasty mom-shamer’s comment as her drama with Jay Cutler continues to make headlines.

The Southern Charm star, 30, shared a playful swimsuit pic on Instagram on Sunday, January 24, joking in the caption that she was “blocking more than the 🌞.” LeCroy wore a black, one-piece bathing suit paired with dark sunglasses and a visor — but one follower wasn’t pleased.

“Your [sic] a MOM be descent [sic] and cover up!!!” the social media user wrote.

LeCroy, who shares 8-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, didn’t let the negative comment go unnoticed. “I am a mom captain obvious … Do you suggest I wear a turtleneck?” she replied.

The Bravo star turned heads earlier this month when she was linked to Cutler, 37, amid his divorce from Kristin Cavallari. The former NFL player and the Hills alum, 34, announced in April 2020 that they were going their separate ways after 10 years together and share three kids: Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5. Cavallari, for her part, has been spotted partying with LeCroy’s ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll.

LeCroy previously addressed rumors about her status with Cutler on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 7, teasing at the time that she wasn’t “kissing and telling.” A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the twosome were exploring “a new, flirty thing,” but weren’t putting a label on anything yet.

“It’s nothing serious at this point. But they’re having fun getting to know each other,” the insider added.

Weeks later, however, Cutler shared a cozy pic with Cavallari and instantly fueled rumors of a reconciliation. “It’s nothing serious at this point. But they’re having fun getting to know each other,” the estranged pair both captioned the same photo on each of their Instagram accounts on Friday, January 22.

It didn’t take long for LeCroy to stir the pot. “Can’t wait to clear this up,” she hinted via Instagram after Cutler’s snap with the Uncommon James founder went viral. On Sunday, the South Carolina native took to social media to “drop some receipts” about her history with the retired quarterback by sharing screenshots of their private text conversations.

When Cutler alleged in one message that LeCroy had “insinuated” that something was going on between them, the reality star fired back. “You reached out to me… Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” she wrote. “I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me.”

LeCroy made it clear that she would no longer stay quiet, writing in an Instagram Story alongside the screenshots, “I kept my mouth shut until I get called a liar.”

