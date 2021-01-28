Friendly exes? Madison LeCroy revealed that she is on good terms with her ex-husband, Josh Hughes, amid Jay Cutler drama.

The Southern Charm star, 30, shared a rare photo of Hughes, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Hudson, via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 27.

“When your ex-husband still trusts you with their hair,” she captioned a video of Hughes sitting in her styling chair while getting his hair cut.

The hairstylist made headlines earlier this month after she was romantically linked to Cutler, 37, and subsequently shaded his estranged wife, Kristin Cavallari, following her hangout with LeCroy’s ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll in December 2020.

The South Carolina native and the former quarterback’s romance came one month after their exes sparked relationship speculation while partying together in Nashville along with Kroll’s Southern Charm costar Craig Conover and Cavallari’s BFF Justin Anderson.

Following the wine-filled December night, which included the foursome dancing to Taylor Swift and posting it online, both Cavallari, 34, and Kroll, 33, denied being anything other than friends.

“There is no Austen and Kristin, you know, it’s just funny,” the Kings Calling Brewing founder exclusively told Us Weekly after the Nashville visit. “Kristin is a beautiful, driven girl, clearly, you know, what I’m attracted to, but she has a lot on her plate.”

LeCroy told Us the same month that her on-again, off-again relationship with the beermaker was done for good, saying, she is “1,000 percent single.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that LeCroy had a “new, flirty, thing” with the Cutler, who announced his separation from Cavallari in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The insider noted that it was “nothing serious,” but things quickly took a turn for the worse when LeCroy was accused of mom-shaming the Uncommon James founder on Friday, January 22.

“Don’t worry, my kid is at his dad’s,” the makeup artist quipped in an Instagram Story video, recreating Cavallari’s dance party with Kroll. “I think when that video was made, hers weren’t.”

The former NFL player, who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, with the Laguna Beach alum, posted a photo with Cavallari, seemingly responding to LeCroy’s video. The Hills alum, who has been dating Jeff Dye since October 2020, also shared the photo on her account.

“The world is full of users,” they both wrote. “10 years. Can’t break that.”

The following day, LeCroy fired back at Cutler by releasing her alleged text messages from their relationship, claiming he pursued her.

“You reached out to me … Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I,” she wrote in the texts via her Instagram Story. “I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued.”

The reality star, who claimed that she “kept my mouth shut until I get called a liar…,” also shared a photo of herself with Cutler, saying, “Too bad it didn’t work out.”

Cavallari’s pal Anderson later defended her on social media, but a source told Us on Monday, January 25, that she is “unbothered” by the situation and LeCroy’s alleged dig at her parenting skills.

“All of what Madison is saying and putting out there is just noise to Kristin,” the insider added. “It just doesn’t affect her in any way, to be honest.”