Almost a bride! Bachelor alum Madison Prewett and her fiancé, Grant Michael Troutt, are marking things off their checklist ahead of their wedding weekend.

“We just got our marriage license!!!!!!! WHAT!!!!!!” the reality TV personality, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 24, alongside a photo of her and Troutt, 26, posing with the certificate. In a second post, the couple celebrated in their car after obtaining the license. “We’re getting married, we’re getting married,” Prewett chanted over and over while the California native added, “I’m so excited! 5 more days!”

The Auburn alum — who competed for Peter Weber‘s affections on season 24 of The Bachelor — began dating Troutt in December 2021. They kept their relationship under wraps until May of that year, when Prewett gushed about him on social media. “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.”

Adding that she knew he was “special” on their first date, the Made For this Moment author continued, “You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving.”

Troutt, for his part, gushed that he has “never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty” in an Instagram post of his own. “You make me smile like nobody else,” he continued. “You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better. I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you.”

The California native concluded: “You’re by my side. I’m so glad I met you lil Madi rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve enjoyed every second of this ride.”

Troutt popped the question three months later in front of Prewett’s loved ones during a beach trip. Earlier this month, the twosome revealed that they are planning to tie the knot on October 29.

Prior to meeting the “Built Different” podcast host, Prewett and Weber, 31, briefly dated following his season of The Bachelor. The pilot proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, which aired in March 2020, but soon broke up with her due to lingering feelings for the Georgia native. Despite announcing plans to give their romance another shot during the After the Final Rose special, Prewett and Weber split for good two days later.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”

She was subsequently linked to NBA star Michael Porter Jr., but confirmed they had split in April 2021.