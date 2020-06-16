Searching for Mr. Right! Madison Prewett revealed the main thing she is looking for in a future partner.

“I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me,” the Bachelor alum, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, June 15, while promoting the launch of FaithSocial’s app. “That’s going to be something that’s a make or break.”

The Alabama native explained that having the “same beliefs” and sharing a similar “vision and goals is really important.”

The former Bachelor contestant, who was the runner-up on season 24 of the dating series, also told Us about the other characteristics that stand out to her in a man.

“I guess someone who is passionate about something, someone who knows who he is and knows his purpose,” she said. “Someone who shares just similar, I guess, passions to make the world a better place and to help out and add value wherever he can.”

The Auburn University alum noted that her ideal guy is someone that she can feel like herself around and a person who she can “continue to grow” with.

“I know we’ve talked a lot about, you know, growing our faith, but it’s really important to me in all areas of my life to continue to grow,” Prewett continued. “So I want to be with someone that is pushing me to be the best that I can be and challenging me to grow and to be the best version of myself.”

She added: “Honestly, I probably could make a whole list but we’ll leave it at that for now!”

Bachelor fans watched Peter Weber reveal that he still had feelings for Prewett during the show’s finale earlier this year, after proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss and then calling off the engagement. Weber, 28, and Prewett reconnected during the After the Final Rose special, but announced two days later they were done for good.

Since her time on the reality series, the athlete has continued to focus on her faith. Recently, she teamed up with FaithSocial to launch its social media platform and new multimedia content to better connect the world’s Christian community.

“It’s more than just a brand. It’s more than just a name. It’s more than just a social media platform. Like this is my heart, this is my life, like faith is everything to me,” Prewett told Us. “I love that this is a place where, you know, anyone is welcome.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter where you’re at on your faith journey, like, FaithSocial welcomes everybody, which I love. And that’s really important to me because I don’t want anyone to feel excluded and that it’s just a place of positivity and a place of hope and a place of encouragement in a world that is … it’s hard to find that sometimes.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe