The final rose has been given out! Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt tied the knot on Saturday, October 29.

“It’s like heaven knew I needed you. 10.29.22 ♡,” the Bachelor alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 29, alongside a photo of her and Troutt, also 26, walking up the aisle after tying the knot. The bride smiled radiantly while wearing an off-the-shoulder gown. She paired her wedding dress with peep-toe heels and clutched a bouquet of white roses in her hand. The groom, for his part, grinned from ear-to-ear while holding hands with Prewett. He sported a black tuxedo with a matching bowtie.

Bachelor Nation stars flooded the reality star’s upload with well wishes for the bride and groom. “Congratulations!!! So happy for you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” gushed Becca Tilley. “So happy for you guys! Also… you look stunning,” Kelsey Weier wrote.

Troutt proposed to Prewett after less than a year of dating in July. Prewett posted photos via Instagram of their engagement on the beach at the time, writing, “7.31.22. You were worth the wait.”

Some people were quick to come after Prewett on the quickness of her engagement. TheBachBabes, a Bachelor fan account, tweeted alongside a screenshot of Prewett’s engagement, “Interrupting your evening…Madi Prewett engaged after 9 months #TheBachelorette.”

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, however, was quick to come to her defense.

“Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together,” Thurston, 31, wrote in August. “You don’t get to cheer on leads but s-t on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way!”

The reality star first revealed her new relationship in May via Instagram. “So now ya’ll know the realist G in town,” Prewett wrote at the time. “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.”

Troutt is the son of the billionaire Kenny Troutt, who is the founder of Excel Communications and owner of thoroughbred horse farm WinStar Farm.

The couple initially kept their romance private before publicly revealing they were dating. Troutt posted photos of the couple’s first five months together on Instagram at the time, gushing about his love for Prewett. “Could write a book on what I’ve learned from your heart, but I’ll save that for another time,” he said. “For now just know, like drizzy drake said, ‘I got z’s for these other girls I’m sleepyyyy.”

The Alabama native made her reality TV debut on season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber. However, Prewett chose to leave before the final rose ceremony and Weber, 31, ended up proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss. Prewett later reconciled with Weber when he broke off his engagement, but they ultimately ended up parting ways for good in March 2020.

Prewett is also very vocal about her strong faith. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in June 2020, she shared that a relationship with God is the most important thing she looks for in a partner. “I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me. That’s going to be something that’s a make or break.”