The romance continues! Whether they’re finding love on camera or offscreen, Bachelor Nation has had no shortage of happily ever afters in 2022.

While season 26 lead Clayton Echard didn’t get engaged during his season finale, which aired in March, he did get the girl. The Missouri native gave his relationship with contestant Susie Evans a second chance after filming wrapped and during the After the Final Rose special, the duo confirmed they are dating.

The Bachelor’s season 23 star, Colton Underwood, took things a step further in his own relationship earlier in the year, when he and boyfriend Jordan C. Brown got engaged in January.

“We knew very early on that we were meant to be for each other,” Underwood exclusively told Us Weekly in March of the surprise proposal. “My only thing was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So, he did a great job.”

The former professional athlete, who publicly came out as gay in April 2021, revealed that the duo exchanged birthstone necklaces with interlocking initials instead of rings during their romantic gesture.

Underwood isn’t the only Bachelor or Bachelorette alum to get engaged this year. Season 10 Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman, revealed in March that she officially had a fiancé in beau Blaine Hart after getting together in summer 2021.

“It was such a special night and the care and thought that went into it all — oh lord, I could cry (again) just thinking about it,” the It’s Not Okay author wrote via Instagram on March 31, revealing that Hart surprised her after the proposal with a reception of their families at her apartment. “Beyond blessed to have the most incredible friends, family and of course FIANCÉ 💕.”

One month prior, the attorney exclusively gushed to Us about her man, confessing that she chose to go public with the relationship in December 2021 because she couldn’t contain her excitement over the romance.

“It sounds cliché, but shout from the rooftops, I was like, ‘I want everyone to know how happy I am in love,’” Dorfman said in February.

Hart, for his part, told Us want he loved most about his then-girlfriend, joking, “Where do I start?” The commercial real estate professional added: “I think we have a great chemistry, a good connection. She’s very smart, also very funny, keeps me laughing … The list is long, but the humor is at the top.”

Scroll down to see which of your Bachelor Nation favorites got engaged this year: