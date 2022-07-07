Their happily ever after! After four years of dating, Luke Pell and Amanda Mertz are officially engaged.

“When in Rome…🤷🏻‍♀️ We are so thrilled to finally share the news, WE’RE ENGAGED!! 💍💍,” the Bachelorette alum, 37, and Mertz, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 7, about the major milestone.

The couple started dating in 2018 after meeting earlier that year. At the time, the former reality star took to social media to reflect on his close connection with Mertz. “I haven’t been this happy in my life until you showed up and made it a better place to live in,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2018.

The entrepreneur, for her part, later gushed about her journey to meeting The One. “Really happy that some really weird situations lined up & we both were at the @spotify show last year. A year ago today, you played here & I had to be here so we took a chance & it’s been one of my favorite chances I’ve ever taken,” she captioned a sweet Instagram post in June 2019. “What a difference a year makes.”

Following a brief split in 2020, Pell and Mertz rekindled their romance later that year and continued to document their love on social media. The real estate agent previously rose to fame after he joined JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Pell, who ended up in the final four, was later replaced as the season 21 Bachelor by Nick Viall. “We were all satisfied, had agreed to the contracts and everything was moving forward,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2016. “I was checked in to my flight to come to L.A. I got a call from producers Sunday night at about 10 p.m. They said ABC had decided to quote-unquote go in a different direction. I was supposed to fly out Monday morning at 9 a.m. I had my bags packed and everything. Most dramatic Monday ever!”

At the time, the Bachelor Winter Games alum noted that he didn’t have plans to find love on screen again. “I probably wouldn’t do it,” he admitted. “I don’t want to wait in the wings for what decisions they can make for my life. I want to head back into taking control of my own destiny.”

Pell also discussed his attempts to find a special person to spend his life with. “I love somebody that is excited about life and has goals and dreams,” he added. “I love independence. I love confidence. I love somebody that loves family and loves to have fun and who is completely comfortable in their own skin.”

Fletcher, 31, for her part, left season 12 of The Bachelorette engaged to Jordan Rodgers. After multiple attempts to tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple officially got married in May.

