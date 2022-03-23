Sharing the love! Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown are giving fans an inside look at their engagement with new photos.

The former Bachelor, 30, and the political strategist, 39, announced in late February that Brown surprised his love with a proposal while on a romantic getaway for Underwood’s birthday.

They later took engagement pictures and the Coming Out Colton alum shared a post featuring the photos in an Instagram video on Tuesday, March 22. “Figured it was time to post some of these,” Underwood captioned the video with a heart emoji.

The video was set to JVKE’s “This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like,” an apt choice for the loved-up pics. Husband and wife photographers Anthony and Kendal DeLaura revealed that the snaps were taken at Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California.

“We had the opportunity to photograph the surprise engagement proposal between @coltonunderwood and @jordancbrown_ surrounded by the stunning backdrop of Big Sur at @postranchinn!” the DeLauras shared via Instagram on Tuesday. “Photographing this beautiful couple’s love was such an honor! Congratulations Jordan and Colton – cheers to your love and becoming each other’s forever!”

The happy couple packed on the PDA in the outdoor photo shoot. When they weren’t kissing, the grooms-to-be were smiling from ear to ear.

Underwood previously told Us Weekly exclusively that he wasn’t expecting Brown to pop the question. “We knew very early on that we were meant to be for each other. My only thing was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So, he did a great job,” the Bachelorette alum explained in the March 15 interview.

Rather than get engagement rings, the men exchanged birthstone necklaces with interlocking initials.

The Beyond the Edge star added that he and Brown “definitely” want to have children.

“I feel like I was born to be a dad. … There’s nothing more in this world that I want than to raise kids,” Underwood gushed to Us. “I’m really excited for when that time comes.”

However, he isn’t quite sure when kids will come into his life.

“There’s no true timeline,” the reality star said. “Life happens. Who knows, maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow and want to start the process. But as of right now, we’re sort of enjoying this moment and taking it as it comes.”

The former football player publicly came out as gay in April 2021, one year after his split from Bachelor season 23 winner Cassie Randolph. The California native, 26, later filed a temporary restraining order against Underwood, alleging that he stalked and harassed her. The order of protection was dropped in November 2020.

In the Tuesday, March 22, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast, Randolph revealed she had no idea Underwood was going to come out in a televised interview on Good Morning America. “I found out the same way that everyone else did,” she explained, adding that she stumbled across his big news in a Snapchat video from the morning show. “It was horrible.”

Randolph, however, emphasized that she isn’t ready to talk too much about her ex yet. “I feel so much pressure when asked about it that I would love to be able to be open and candid about things, but I’m just not there yet,” she told Bristowe. “I’m sure I will one day want to speak on it because there’s just a lot there.”

Underwood, meanwhile, is looking ahead to the future. Scroll down for more photos from his engagement shoot with Brown:

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi