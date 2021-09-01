A new man in his life! Colton Underwood is dating political strategist Jordan C. Brown after coming out as gay, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Bachelor, 29, and Brown, 38, were spotted kissing during a getaway to Hawaii in photos published by TMZ on Wednesday, September 1. The pair laid side by side on beach chairs while leaning in for a smooch.

Underwood and the One Blue Hill founder “were making out and snuggling together on the lounge chairs by the pool,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us. “They were tanning and swimming. They were very out in the open and not hiding their PDA!”

Prior to their trip, the reality star tagged Brown and a friend in an Instagram photo in June. “Friends & family,” he captioned the black-and-white selfie. “I love y’all.”

Underwood came out during an April Good Morning America interview. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time,” he explained. “I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

The Bachelorette alum revealed at the time that he “never allowed” himself to form an “emotional connection” with a man. “It’s never been, sort of, in my cards to let myself get there and I want to more than anything,” he noted, adding that he was “looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways.”

Underwood then opened up in May about his past experiences with men. “I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,’ but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette,” he told Variety. “When I say ‘hookups,’ not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that.”

Despite his transparency, the TV personality fired back later that month after a fan asked how many men he had hooked up with. “Let me vent for a second. Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from The Bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “I have set boundaries and I’m respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life.”

Underwood continued: “I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it the network would be mad. I know differently now. I’ll share what I want and this won’t be one of those things.”

