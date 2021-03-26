Ex on the beach? No way. Grant Kemp said he turned down an offer to return to Bachelor in Paradise — the show where he met his ex Lace Morris — in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly

“They actually asked me to go on Bachelor in Paradise again a couple of weeks ago, and I said ’no,’” the reality TV alum, 32, said.

After meeting his former fiancée Morris, 31, on season 3 of the series, the pair ended their engagement in November 2016. They haven’t spoken since.

“After she left [my place] to move back to Colorado … there was no communication at all,” Kemp said. “I didn’t have any ill feelings towards her. It just wasn’t gonna work.”

However, it wasn’t just his Bachelor Nation past that stopped the former firefighter from returning to Paradise. Kemp, who first appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, has a new girlfriend and is pursuing a recording career.

“[Bachelor in Paradise is] a chapter in my life that I think is kind of closed because I do music now. And that’s my main focus,” he said.

The former reality star is set to release new music soon after teaming up with his friend Mo Brown for their music group Terrible Children Records. Kemp’s upcoming single is called “No More Roses,” a nod at not wanting to return to Bachelor Nation.

“I’m super excited about that release, especially with the timing of everything that’s going on with the whole franchise. I think that [both my Bachelor fans and music fans] will appreciate the song a lot,” the Bachelorette alum said. “It’s not, like, a diss track. It’s just about me actually finding the girl that I want and it not being through a girl that I need on the Bachelorette … or whatever show that I might’ve been on. … [It] represents my current situation.”

The California native mentioned that producers may have been interested in him returning for the upcoming 7th season because he’s changed since his first appearance on season 12 of the ABC reality show.

“Just because my image has changed a lot since the first show that I went on, I think that they were kind of expecting it to be an interesting contrast,” he said. “As to, like, how I would be if I came back on the show now … just because I was represented as a very clean-cut individual and not many parts of my personality were shown on the show.

With reporting by Diana Cooper