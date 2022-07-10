Off the market! Bachelor Nation’s Bekah Martinez and her longtime partner, Grayston Leonard, are officially engaged.

“YES 🥂♥️,” the Bachelor alum, 27, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 9, sharing snaps of the pair cuddling while displaying her new bling.

Martinez — who has been dating the 33-year-old Long Beach Rising founder since 2018 — showed off her thick gold band and heart-shaped diamond before several of her fellow Bachelor Nation alums shared their heartfelt congratulations.

“Congrats, Bekah!!! 💖💖💖,” Jade Roper replied via Instagram comment, before Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, Amanda Stanton and Kendall Long offered their own best wishes.

“Looovvveeeeee😍😍😍 I’m so absolutely happy for you two love babes,” Long, 30, gushed on Saturday.

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost rose to fame as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. Shortly after her reality TV tenure, she connected with Leonard and they began dating that February. Three months later, Martinez found out she was expecting their first child. Daughter Ruth was born in February 2019 before son Franklin eventually followed in July 2020.

While raising two little ones together, the college student and Leonard had been thinking ahead about their romantic future.

“We want to take some time just for us,” Martinez exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020. “It has been so much about kids in the past three years. We’re like, ‘OK, maybe we can make something just about us,’ but we want to wait until COVID is over. We want to have, like, a massive wedding and can’t really do that right now.”

She continued at the time: “I love children. I love having a full house. I’m one of five kids, and I just love that. My body needs a break, and we’ve been talking about exploring the option of fostering so that we can be a home for other children, even if it’s just temporarily.”

Though Martinez said “yes” to the gym owner’s romantic July proposal, it wasn’t the first time he popped the question.

“Wondering how my boyfriend’s going to propose,” she captioned a TikTok video last month. “Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics.”

After fielding questions from curious followers, Martinez explained that her now-fiancé first proposed shortly after Ruth’s arrival.

“I was like, ‘This is so sweet but now is just not the time. I’m still super hormonal. I’m in the thick of postpartum.’ And also, like, our relationship still wasn’t in the best place,” she recalled in her June social media message. “We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through. Now I feel ready to say yes. So, we’ll see what happens. I do foresee a proposal sometime in the near future.”

