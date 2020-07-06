Breast-feeding her Bachelor babies! Bekah Martinez shares two children with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and has been open about her nursing journey with both.

Nine months after the former reality star welcomed her daughter, Ruth, she said she plans to breast-feed the little one “as long as” she can.

The California native explained on her Instagram Story in November 2019: “I get the question often: ‘How long are you going to breast-feed for?’ … There’s nothing f–king weird about a 2-year-old still nursing. It’s bonding time, soothing time and boosts the immune system. it’s only weird if you’ve still got it in your head that breasts are inherently sexual, even between mother and child and if that’s the case, who’s the weird one?”

The former ABC personality went on to describe her nursing schedule, saying she breast-feeds “frequently and as long as” possible to keep her milk supply up while she attends the University of California Irvine.

“I don’t pump unless I’m at school,” Martinez concluded. “I supplement with formula on these days so I don’t put pressure on myself to produce enough milk for when I’m gone. For me, more stress = less milk.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost’s son, Franklin, arrived in June 2020, and she shared a photo feeding both him and his older sister at the same time.

“In case you were wondering how the breast-feeding is going,” Martinez captioned an Instagram Story selfie with her toddler and newborn.

She and the rock climbing gym owner started dating in 2018 and want to keep expanding their family. “I would be fine with five or six [kids],” Martinez exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019. “Maybe just five.”

Her original plan was to wait “a couple of years” before welcoming baby No. 2. “We can travel with [Ruth] really easily, so we want to stick with her and then go for the rest,” Martinez told Us at the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Bachelor season 22 alum breast-feeding Ruth and Franklin over the year.