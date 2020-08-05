Baring it all. Bekah Martinez gave an inside look at her home water birth even though she was “scared of the mean things people might say.”
The Bachelor alum, 25, welcomed her son, Franklin, in June. His arrival was a “dream come true,” she captioned the Tuesday, August 4, Instagram video, adding, “It was ecstatic. I was literally laughing and joking between contractions and smiling through pushing.”
At first I felt nervous about sharing this video. Don’t get me wrong; my experience with Franklin’s birth was beyond what I could have hoped for. It was ecstatic— I was literally laughing and joking between contractions and smiling through pushing. It was a dream come true. Strangely though, the footage felt so raw and primal that I was actually uncomfortable watching it back. I sat with this feeling for a while, and I came to a couple conclusions. One, that I truly was scared of the mean things people might say about something so sacred to me. But also, more importantly, I realized that I felt uncomfortable watching myself in that much POWER. I realized I still had so many negative, subconscious, deeply-embedded thoughts telling me that I wasn’t feminine enough; that I looked and sounded weird. I projected so many insecurities onto an experience that was truly one of the most powerful, magical moments of my life. This is a moment worth sharing; so in advance— f*ck the haters. ♥️ Video by @laurenguilfordbirths — thank you for so beautifully capturing the births of both my children! And a very, VERY special thanks to the following people: @lindseymeehleis you did so much by doing so little. You believed in my ability to birth my baby without intervention. You respected my autonomy when I refused to be checked. You watched with joy on the sidelines as I caught my own baby. You massaged my legs with oils while the placenta came. You never once rushed me as I lingered in Franklin’s arrival. Thank you for everything ✨ Thank you to @pipyopi for just being you, and being with me, and giving me the two best gifts of my life. ♥️ And last but DEFINITELY not least, thank you to my mom. This woman was my spirit guide through both births of my children. I can’t count the number of comments I’ve received asking who my amazing doula was. I am incredibly lucky to have a mother who is so intuitive, strong, encouraging, nurturing, and present. It is something I don’t take for granted. I love you, mom.
The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost felt “uncomfortable” watching the “raw and primal” footage, however. “I sat with this feeling for a while, and I came to a couple conclusions,” she explained. “I realized I still had so many negative, subconscious, deeply-embedded thoughts telling me that I wasn’t feminine enough; that I looked and sounded weird. I projected so many insecurities onto an experience that was truly one of the most powerful, magical moments of my life.”
The former reality star concluded, “This is a moment worth sharing; so in advance — f–k the haters.”
In the birth video, the then-pregnant star paced and was fanned by her family before sitting in a pool to push. She caught her baby boy when he came out.
Martinez and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, also share their 18-month-old daughter. Before Ruth became a big sister, the former ABC personality exclusively told Us Weekly about her birth plan.
“With my first daughter, Ruth, we had her at a birth center,” she told Us in May. “This time, we decided we were going to do a home birth with midwives. So that was already the plan. Now with quarantine and COVID-19, it’s kind of nice that I don’t have to be at the hospital. … If anything, some people think I’m a little less crazy, so good.”
When Franklin arrived, Martinez and the rock climbing gym owner, 31, waited five days to choose a name. "It was, like, we just couldn't ever agree," she explained to Jess Ambrose in a June podcast episode. "There were names that we both liked, but then we were like, 'They don't fit him.' We went through like every f–king name imaginable."
