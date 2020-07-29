Surprise, surprise! Bekah Martinez wasn’t expecting to still be nursing her daughter, Ruth, at 17 months.

“Never made plans to nurse this long but never made plans to wean, so here we are,” the Bachelor alum, 25, captioned a Tuesday, July 28, Instagram Story selfie.

In the social media upload, the California native rested her cheek on her toddler’s head while the little one nursed.

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost welcomed her and boyfriend Grayston Leonard’s baby girl in February 2019. Nine months later, Martinez said she “often” gets asked how long she plans to breast-feed Ruth.

“As long as I can and both of us want to,” the former ABC personality explained on her November 2019 Instagram Story. “There’s nothing f–king weird about a 2-year-old still nursing. It’s bonding time, soothing time and boosts the immune system. It’s only weird if you’ve still got it in your head that breasts are inherently sexual, even between mother and child, and if that’s the case, who’s the weird one?”

The University of California Irvine student went on to share her nursing schedule at the time, writing, “In order to keep my milk supply up, I nurse as frequently and as long as I possibly can on days I’m not at school. Having baby empty your breasts as much as possible (yes empty!!) sends the signal to your body to produce more milk. … Furthermore I don’t pump unless I’m at school. I supplement with formula on these days so I don’t put pressure on myself to produce enough milk for when I’m gone. For me, more stress = less milk.”

Last month, the former reality star gave birth to her and the rock climbing gym owner’s second child, a son named Franklin.

Two days after the infant’s June 19 birth, Martinez shared a sweet shot of herself feeding both Ruth and her baby brother at the same time. “In case you were wondering how the breast-feeding is going,” she wrote. “Dada’s at work.”