Ready for the next step! Bekah Martinez is ready to marry her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, after rejecting his initial proposal three years ago.

“Wondering how my boyfriend’s going to propose,” Martinez, 27, wrote in a recent TikTok video before sharing photos of her hand with a ring on it. “Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics.”

After a TikTok follower requested more details from the Bachelor alum, she elaborated in another video.

“My boyfriend and I got pregnant only three months into dating in 2018. So, we barely knew each other. The whole pregnancy was really difficult and really not fun. We were both really pissed at each other for a number of reasons,” Martinez explained. “Our daughter, Ruth, was born February 2nd, 2019. And immediately when she was born, so much of our stress and anxiety and resentment that had been happening throughout the pregnancy kind of faded away. And I felt like this [was] the first time where we really got a chance to fall in love with each other.”

The California native went on to say that Leonard, 33, popped the question just two weeks after Ruth, now 3, was born. “I was like, ‘This is so sweet but now is just not the time. I’m still super hormonal. I’m in the thick of postpartum.’ And also, like, our relationship still wasn’t in the best place. We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through,” she recalled.

Martinez told her followers she didn’t want to get married just “because we had a baby,” revealing that she and her beau have gone to couples therapy to work through their problems.

“Now I feel ready to say yes. So, we’ll see what happens. I do foresee a proposal sometime in the near future,” the reality TV alum said.

The duo began dating in July 2018, the same year Martinez appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor. That summer, she turned down season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise because of her budding romance with Leonard. In July 2020, the couple welcomed a son, Franklin. In the past, Martinez has spoken candidly about the possibility of exploring a non-monogamous relationship.

“We’ve talked before about, like, ‘I want to get married, but like, I don’t know if I want to have sex with you for the rest of my life,'” she said in a January episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “And so, we’ve talked about that maybe one day we’d have an open relationship.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcaster added that her boyfriend isn’t the jealous type. “We have two kids together and we live together and love each other,” she said.

