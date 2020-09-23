A friendly reminder! Bekah Martinez may have “said it before,” but she’s giving her followers a refresher on her decision to breast-feed her toddler.

“I’ll say it again: there is NOTHING weird about feeding and soothing my toddler via breast,” the Bachelor alum, 25, captioned a Tuesday, September 22, Instagram slideshow. “There is NOTHING wrong with sharing it via social media.”

The former reality star gazed down at her and Grayston Leonard’s 3-month-old son, Franklin, in the social media upload, while his 20-month-old sister, Ruth, nursed. The California native is “not sorry” for sharing these moments, she added.

“Not accepting any uneducated, ignorant or self-righteous puritanical bulls–t today,” the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost wrote. “Bye. Gotta go nurse my 20 month-old.”

While the former ABC personality shut down haters, she noted that many other “moms stop breast-feeding earlier than they want because of stupid pricks like the people online who comment: ‘Isn’t she a little too old,’ ‘We get it, you breast-feed’ or even ‘That’s disgusting.’”

Martinez went on to list facts from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the World Health Organization denying “developmental harm” from breast-feeding children. She noted that nursing provides “energy … and key nutrients” with the “natural weaning age” between 2 and 7.

The former nanny has previously clapped back at Instagram trolls, writing in November 2019 that she will breast-feed her daughter “as long as” she and Ruth want to.

With Martinez in college at the time, her little one had “trouble taking bottles,” the two-time mom explained. “She pretty much went on strike and only drank like 4 ounces the first few days I was gone at school. But eventually, I think she realized she needed to give in and takes a bottle really well now. … She does not take a bottle for night feedings. Only mama will do for her!”

Franklin arrived in June. Since his arrival, Martinez has shared photos nursing both of her children at the same time.