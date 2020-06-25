Bachelor’s newest baby boy has a name! Bekah Martinez and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, have finally picked out a moniker for their infant son.

“Only took us 5 days, but this baby’s got a name,” the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost, 25, captioned her Wednesday, June 24, Instagram announcement. “Welcome to the world, Frankie J!”

In the social media upload, the little one slept while swaddled in an orange blanket. A tag on his chest read, “Hello my name is Franklin James.”

Fellow Bachelor alum Jamie Otis commented, “Aww!! He is *seriously* adorable! Ruth and Frankie J. LOVE these sibling names how much did he weigh!! He looks like a good size,” while Nick Viall joked, “Nick would have been better but fine.”

The California native announced on Saturday, June 20, that her second child had arrived. (Martinez previously gave birth to her now-16-month-old daughter, Ruth, in February 2019.)

“He’s. HERE,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52 a.m., June 19th. 7 pounds, 8 ounces. No name yet. Suggestions welcome.”

Three days later, Martinez opened up about her and the rock climbing gym owner’s struggles to select the right name, explaining, “We just can’t decide. Oh, my, but he is so sweet. It’s not even like we’re looking for the perfect name or anything like that, but we haven’t found anything that clicks or fits his personality.”

She added on her Monday, June 22, Instagram Story: “Not trying to get too crazy unique either but names like Ezra, Oliver, Mateo, Sebastian, etc. are all in the top 30 boys’ names for 2020, and I just don’t want him to be one of five kids with the same name in his class.”

As for Ruth’s name, the former ABC personality was inspired by her family members. “Ruth = Grayston’s grandmother’s name, and one of my favorite biblical stories. Hebrew for friend or companion,” Martinez wrote one week after her first child’s arrival.. “Ray = …Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute. De La Luz = My dad’s middle name. Spanish for ‘of the light’. A tribute to my Mexican heritage. Leonard = Her Daddy’s last name.”