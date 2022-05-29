A major milestone! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are officially engaged after rekindling their romance late last year.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” Kufrin, 32, captioned Sunday, May 29, Instagram photos with her beau, 29. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

The California native, for his part, showed off his golden ring via his own Instagram, gushing over his fiancée.

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops,” Jacobs wrote on Sunday.

The pair met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise during summer 2021.

Although Kufrin and Jacobs got off to a rocky start, they formed a strong bond throughout the season. During the reality show’s final episode in October 2021, However, the former Bachelorette decided to call it quits with the real estate broker.

“I feel like you’re so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me,” she explained at the time. “I’ve been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel OK about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know.”

After the episode aired on ABC, the network confirmed that the duo got back together off screen. That same month, Kufrin opened up about how the brief breakup pushed them to appreciate their relationship more.

“We came back [home] and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment [on the beach during the finale], I think that was game-changing for me,” she said during an episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “Because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

The Minnesota native also recalled her reunion with Jacobs, adding, “We chatted until, like, three or four in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything. The second I saw him — because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego — I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be.”

Ahead of their engagement, the publicist took to social media to gush about her then-boyfriend after six months of dating.

“What a difference half a year makes,” she captioned a cute photo with Jacobs in December 2021 via Instagram. “These have been the best 6 months of my life, and that’s thanks to you, @thomasjacobs (and Leo & Sofia of course). 2021 rocks.”

Jacobs, for his part, also shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Kufrin on their anniversary, writing, “And just like that, 6 months later. I’m so proud to share this life with you. 182 sunrises have brought so much joy, growth and love into my life and I’m grateful for each one. Can’t wait for 18,200 more.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants