Worth the wait! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs called it quits during the season 7 Bachelor in Paradise finale on Tuesday, October 5, but at the end of the episode, ABC revealed the duo are back together.

The former Bachelorette, 31, then confirmed the news herself via Instagram. “You know what they say…Third time’s a charm,” Becca captioned a video collage of moments with Thomas, 29, since reuniting. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy. Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life.”

Thomas, for his part, also posted two photos with his girlfriend via Instagram.

“I feel safe with you. As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong,” the Bachelorette season 17 alum wrote. “Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in, someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push us away.”

During the finale, the “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost said that she felt like something was “missing” and “lacking” in her relationship with Thomas, despite being interested in him.

“I feel like you’re so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me,” she told the real estate broker, who first pursued Tammy Ly before going on a date with Becca. “I’ve been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel OK about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know.”

As he became emotional when leaving the beach, she chased after him. “I wish you could see the faith that I have in us,” he told her. She was moved by the remark, adding, “I never heard [that] from a guy before. I never heard it from the last two guys I was engaged to, that’s for sure.”

Becca was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who proposed at the end of season 22 of The Bachelor. Shortly after, he blindsided her and called it off, going on to marry Lauren Burnham. She went on to become the Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during the 2018 finale. She confirmed the pair had split in September 2020. He has since moved on with Alex Farrar.

In January, she opened up about moving on following her split.

“2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for the hardships. … Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way.”