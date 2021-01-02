Stronger than ever! Becca Kufrin isn’t letting her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen hold her back in 2021.

The Bachelorette alum reflected on the highs and lows of the past year via Instagram on Friday, January 1, revealing that she’s begun to move on from her heartbreak.

“2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke,” Kufrin, 30, wrote. “Thank you for the hardships. … Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way.”

The TV personality continued, “2020, it’s been a love/hate relationship & I’m grateful for all you’ve shown me, but now it’s time we go our separate ways. I’ll never forget our time together, but it’s not me, it’s you.”

One major change Kufrin experienced in 2020 was her public split from Yrigoyen, 31. The Minnesota native joked about the breakup during a Q&A with her followers on Sunday, December 27, via her Instagram Story.

Asked about a time “when you thought you had life figured out,” Kufrin responded with a photo of a car with a vanity license plate that read “FNLROSE” — a nod to the season 14 Bachelorette finale when she picked Yrigoyen and he popped the question.

Kufrin didn’t say any more about the split in her Story, but did include a sticker that read, “LOL.”

In another Instagram Story slide, Kufrin shared a photo from September 2020 — shortly after she announced the end of their engagement — when asked to post a picture from “a time you had to put on a happy face.”

After months of split rumors, Kufrin confirmed her breakup with Yrigoyen on the September 1 episode of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said at the time. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it.”

After calling it quits, Yrigoyen moved on with girlfriend Alex Farrar. The new couple went Instagram official in November 2020.

For Kufrin’s part, she told Us Weekly she’s still single in December 2020, joking that her dating life was “basically nonexistent.”

“Going through a breakup in the middle of a pandemic/quarantine has really put a crimp on dating,” she said while promoting her and Andi Dorfman‘s double date night fundraiser.

The reality star added that auctioning off a date with the fellow former Bachelorette, 33, is “me finally putting myself out there, [and saying], ‘Here she is, people, ready to go!'”

