Ready to mingle! Becca Kufrin spoke out about her dating life after calling off her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen in September.

“Well, it’s been basically nonexistent at this point,” Kufrin, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 3, while promoting her and Andi Dorfman’s double date night fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. “Going through a breakup in the middle of a pandemic/quarantine has really put a crimp on dating.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost said that by auctioning off a date with fellow Bachelorette star Dorfman, 33, is “me finally putting myself out there, [and saying], ‘Here she is people, ready to go!’”

The Minnesota native noted that she is really stepping out of her comfort zone with the L.A. charity date.

“For me personally, I haven’t actually dated since my breakup,” Kufrin told Us. “So this is technically the first date I’ll be going on and it’s kind of public and with a complete stranger, so yes, I am a bit anxious. Thank goodness I’ll have Andi by my side.”

Dorfman, for her part, said that she is also “super anxious” to go on the mystery date, but is “excited” to be doing it with Kufrin for a “great cause.”

The Bachelorette auction announcement came three months after Kufrin confirmed that she had broken up with Yrigoyen, 31, after months of split speculation.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin tearfully said on a September episode of her podcast. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it.”

The couple were together for two years after meeting on the ABC dating series in 2018. They sparked separation speculation three months prior after Kufrin revealed she wasn’t sure where her relationship stood following Yrigoyen’s comments in support of police amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

“Becca is really broken up about it,” a source exclusively told Us about the breakup. “She thought Garrett was her person, her forever.”

Last month, Rachel Lindsay exclusively told Us that she would love to set Kufrin up with someone new, but only when she is ready.

“Now that she is not tied down, she can live her best life, which she’s doing,” Lindsay, 35, said. “And I think Becca is open to start dating again, but obviously coming out of an engagement, she wants to make sure that she takes her time, and she does right, unlike other people.”

The former publicist was rumored to have reunited with her runner-up, Blake Horstmann, in November, but revealed that the pair are “friends” and nothing more.

“Like, he is somebody that I consider a great friend,” Kufrin told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Tuesday, December 1, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I think the show bonds you in such a weird way that we were able to kind of — I don’t want to put words in his mouth — but we were able to get through the really hard breakup part to be like, ‘You know, we both have our separate experiences from the show.’ But I have such a soft spot in my heart for Blake.”

Yrigoyen, for his part, has moved on with Alex Farrar. The pair, who became Instagram official in October, celebrated Thanksgiving together in Idaho.