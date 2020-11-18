Bachelorettes stick together! Rachel Lindsay threw subtle shade at Garrett Yrigoyen for moving on from Becca Kufrin after their broken engagement.

“[I think about setting her up] all the time, but I want Becca to do it when she’s ready. I know that she is fully enjoying herself in L.A. She’s always wanted to be here. And those are sacrifices that you make in a relationship when maybe one partner doesn’t. So now that she is not tied down, she can live her best life, which she’s doing,” Lindsay, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with the short-form video app Sezwe. “And I think Becca is open to start dating again, but obviously coming out of an engagement, she wants to make sure that she takes her time, and she does right, unlike other people.”

After months of speculation, Kufrin, 30, confirmed in September that she and Yrigoyen, 31, called it quits after more than two years together. Less than two months later, he introduced his Instagram followers to his new girlfriend, Alex Farrar.

When asked whether she was surprised to see Yrigoyen moving on, Lindsay replied, “No, I wasn’t. I think I’ve made my opinion clear on that.”

Back in June, Kufrin and Lindsay recorded an emotional episode of their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast about Yrigoyen’s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter protests. A month later, the season 13 Bachelorette called him a “piece of s—t” for his “problematic behavior” and slammed his “history of ‘liking’ things that were racist, sexist, homophobic” on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast.

While the season 14 Bachelorette made it clear at the time that her split from Yrigoyen “wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments,” Lindsay told Us that some Bachelor Nation fans still blame her.

“It’s so important to be a friend. It’s crazy how people blame me. There’s a whole thing of blaming me for the breakup,” Lindsay told Us. “I guess it was premature. Now people get why I said when I said. … One thing I am is loyal. I am very loyal to people that I love, maybe to a fault sometimes, but I love Becca, I support Becca and I really want Becca’s happiness. Becca is such a good person. And she deserves all the happiness in the world.”

While Lindsay is waiting to help Kufrin get back out there, she’s focused on her partnership with Sezwe, which she thinks will help eliminate online bullying.

“A lot of times when I say something, or have an opinion, I get a lot of people who are hiding behind their usernames, or there’s a lot of misinformation that’s being spewed out there, a lot of bullying,” she explained. “And this app eliminates all of that. And it makes things more personal. And you’re able to keep the conversation going in a more intimate way. When you record these 30-second videos on whatever topic it is you want to talk about, people can respond to you with a video. It’s very intimate, you can see who it is that you’re talking to. And it feels more like a conversation than it does like a social media presence.”