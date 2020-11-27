Getting serious? Garrett Yrigoyen and girlfriend Alex Farrar headed to Idaho for the holiday weekend. “Grateful for this turkey,” Farrar wrote via Instagram Story on a photo of the pair, tagging their location as Meridian, Idaho.

Yrigoyen, 31, and Farrar, 28, went Instagram official on October 31, when Yrigoyen posted pics of the duo holding pumpkins. “Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch,” he captioned the Instagram still.

Earlier this month, Farrar took to the social media platform to open up about her relationship with the former reality star.

“Pausing for a moment to recognize how thoughtful this man is. Last weekend we hosted a yoga retreat in the mountains and to our surprise a winter storm hit and snowed us all in. A phone call later and without hesitation he was on his way up to help. (naturally) we made a mini vacation out of it and stayed a few extra days to adventure,” she captioned a gallery of photos of the pair on November 17.

“I believe this to be true for acts of kindness too, regardless of how big or small,” she continued. “They don’t just stop with one, but one leads to another, and inspires another. A true testament to the power that one single act can have on the world around you. Thank you @gy_yrigoyen.”

The sales rep was previously engaged to Becca Kufrin, who he met during season 14 of The Bachelorette. On September 1, the former publicist, 30, confirmed that they had called off their engagement two years after meeting.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it,” Kufrin said on an episode of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

Yrigoyen’s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter protests made headlines over the summer. During a June episode of the podcast, she admitted that she was uncertain about their future and that they had been having many conversations about the topic.

“It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point,” she said at the time.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who cohosts the podcast with Kufrin, recently admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that she thinks about setting up her friend on dates all the time but is waiting until the Bachelor alum is ready.

“I know that she is fully enjoying herself in L.A. She’s always wanted to be here. And those are sacrifices that you make in a relationship when maybe one partner doesn’t. So now that she is not tied down, she can live her best life, which she’s doing,” Lindsay, 35, said. “And I think Becca is open to start dating again, but obviously coming out of an engagement, she wants to make sure that she takes her time, and she does right — unlike other people.”

She also noted that she’ll always have her friend’s back, no matter what.

“One thing I am is loyal. I am very loyal to people that I love, maybe to a fault sometimes, but I love Becca, I support Becca and I really want Becca’s happiness,” the Texas native said. “Becca is such a good person. And she deserves all the happiness in the world.”