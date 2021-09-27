BiP's Wells Adams Is 'Team' Thomas and Becca: He 'Getting a Bad Rap'

Bachelor Nation may be skeptical of Becca Kufrin’s relationship with Thomas Jacobs, but Wells Adams, who had a front row seat to their romance on Bachelor in Paradise, is rooting for the pair.

“Personally, I like Thomas. He is a guy that is very good at speaking and as someone who’s a radio host, I appreciate that. It wasn’t a red flag for me that, like, he’s well-spoken,” the 37-year-old BiP bartender and guest host exclusively tells Us Weekly. “That’s a weird thing to get on someone for. I think the concern is that you know, Becca has a tendency to not choose the best guys in the world. But for this, I do think that Thomas is a good guy.”

Following a brief engagement to season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in 2018, Becca, 31, was named the season 14 Bachelorette. While the former publicist got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during the finale, the twosome split two years later during the summer of 2020.

Thomas, 29, meanwhile, was accused of being on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette “for the wrong reasons” earlier this year after he allegedly told his castmates that he wanted to the Bachelor.

“I think he’s kind of getting a bad rap because a lot of people hated him in the past,” Wells told Us about Thomas. “And so I don’t think it’s an apples-to-apples comparison. I’m rooting for both of them. I like both of them and we haven’t seen a lot of in the past couple episodes, so I’m totally team Becca and Thomas right now.”

After going on a date with Serena Pitt and briefly pursuing Tammy Ly, Thomas was linked to Becca on the beach. The Minnesota native, for her part, went on a date with Aaron Jacobs, who has dubbed Thomas his “mortal enemy” on the series. The two men argued during Katie’s season, with the lead ultimately taking Aaron’s side.

“I am nervous for any woman who interacts with Thomas, honestly. He’s a smooth talker,” Katie, 30, said on the “Viall Files” podcast in June. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he recycles some lines with me on some of these women. … If he’s on Paradise, I don’t care who he’s with, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch out, girl.’”

The former banking manager has seemingly had a change of tune, however, gushing over the couple in the comments section of Becca’s September 8 Instagram post. “Obsessed with this 😍,” Katie wrote. “Look how you look at him!”

On the same post, Becca fired back at a fan who alleged that Thomas “has ‘red flags’ written all over him,” replying, “Red is my favorite color.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.