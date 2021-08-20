Not afraid of a little PDA! Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes haven’t been shy about displaying their love on social media since they got engaged during the August 2021 season finale of The Bachelorette.

The mischief began early on in season 17, when the Canada native painted a canvas so allegedly obscene that ABC censored it when the episode aired. “This is just a physical visual representation of one of the most amazing, beautiful things that humans are able to do on a daily basis,” he said during a July 2021 group date, holding up his creation. “Not a lot of species can do that. That magic. These [censored] are also the beginning of life.”

As the former bank marketing manager revealed after the finale, the painting was a representation of sperm on a black background, and she has it displayed on a mantel in her home. “Omg is that his painting from the show? And is that what we think it is?!?!?????” one fan asked about the photo. The Washington native replied, “Yes 100 percent.”

Since making her Bachelor Nation debut during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, Katie has been known for her sex-positive attitude and willingness to discuss touchy subjects. She made a splash as soon as she stepped out of the limo, presenting Matt with a large pink vibrator.

“It was the perfect statement for 2020,” she joked of the moment during a January 2021 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It actually summarized me perfectly … and I could do nothing but be myself. I knew Matt is religious, I know I don’t know him personally, so I knew it could very well send me home night one. And I would have no regrets.”

Though the stunt led some fans to think of her only as “the vibrator girl,” Blake later said that her sex-forward attitude wasn’t the reason he wanted to meet her.

“It was right after her first episode, it was right away. This is where people, I think, can take what I’m about to say one way or another,” the wildlife manager said during a July 2021 episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.’”

His attraction wasn’t about the vibrator itself, though — it was about her personality. “It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow,” he explained.

