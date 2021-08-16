Blake Moynes Trolls Fiancee Katie Thurston by Recreating Steamy Photo Shoot

Who wore it best? Blake Moynes had some fun with his fiancée, Katie Thurston, by recreating her neon swimsuit photo shoot by the pool.

“First they’re sour 😒, then they’re sweet 😏💚💖,” Moynes, 30, captioned a series of photos via Instagram of him hanging out poolside on Sunday, August 15.

In the first set of photos, the reality star is sporting a set of pink swim shorts, a bright green shirt and neon yellow Crocs. Thurston, 30, reacted to the look-alike, replying, “I can’t. Even. With you. 😂😂.”

The Canada native added a second compilation of photos with the caption, “Can’t feel your shade when I’m busy soaking up the sun ☀️… The end of this series💕💚.”

The pics honored Thurston’s original photo shoot from July with Moynes posing in sunglasses, a scarf and a handbag. The season 17 Bachelorette showed off her fiancé’s fun surprise on her Instagram Story, writing, “The content I didn’t realize I needed.”

Moynes dropped his special photo session online while the couple continues to enjoy their post-engagement bliss with a trip through Canada. Earlier that day, Thurston opened up about her connection to Moynes with a sweet post.

“My entire life, I wanted to be a veterinarian. I was accepted into WSU [Washington State University] but chose to start with community college first after graduating from high school,” she detailed alongside a photo of her feeding a giraffe on Sunday. “Like many plans, they never go as expected, and I started working in the financial industry that would continue for the next decade. Today, I am now engaged to a man who shares the same passion for animals and together, we can really make an impact. I’m excited for the upcoming projects we have planned and can’t wait to share with you all!”

Fans got to see the pair fall in love during season 17 of the hit ABC show that led to an emotional proposal during the finale.

“I know how great of a wife you’re going to be, mother you’re going to be,” the wildlife manager told the former bank marketing manager during his speech on August 9. “I know that you in the past have talked about how you’ve had to compromise to make things work. I don’t want you to do that, but I can’t give you what you came here for … because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward. So that being said, Katie Lane Thurston, will you marry me?”

Following the sweet conclusion to the season, Thurston admitted that she wasn’t sure whether Moynes would actually propose to her.

“In the moment — because there was a moment where I didn’t think he was proposing — I was just happy to leave with him. I knew that was going to happen no matter what, [but] it’s hard to say the impact of that in the real world [if he didn’t propose],” she exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “You go through so much and you want to take this very seriously and a proposal and engagement is very serious. I didn’t come here to find a boyfriend. I can do that on a dating app.”

Although Thurston would have left the show with Moynes regardless, she did note that the pieces may not have fallen into place for them as a couple without taking that next step.

“It’s hard to say if we would have survived just as a dating couple, but the fact that we’re both committed to each other as future husband and wife, it just says a lot about our confidence in our relationship,” she added to Us.