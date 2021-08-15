Happily ever after starts now! Since the finale of The Bachelorette aired, Katie Thurston and her newly announced fiancé Blake Moynes have continued to showcase further milestones in their relationship. Next up? An actual hometown visit!

Thurston, 30, shared a collection of snaps on Saturday, August 14, from the pair’s current Canadian travels after she and Moynes, also 30, concluded their post-finale media tour.

To start, the Canadian took his love to Niagara Falls. In an Instagram Story, the former marketing manager jokingly teased her beau for not knowing how wet they’d get on the boat ride to see the waterfall.

Next up, the pair were headed to Toronto, as she noted on her Story at the time. But first, they made time for some Canadian delicacies during a pit stop at a Tim Horton’s restaurant. Later, the popular TikTok star also shared a snap of a basket of poutine she tried.

Once the couple made it to Ontario’s capital city, they enjoyed champagne and sweet pastries during a date night. At one point, Thurston shared a video of a waiter drizzling chocolate sauce on a dessert, with the word “Congratulations” written on the plate, seemingly in response to their televised engagement.

The Washington native then shared a few selfies of the couple throughout the trip, including a sweet video from their bed.

Lounging and wearing a robe, Thurston told Moynes, “Take a regular photo, take a regular photo,” as he tried to pose for a silly snapshot.

He then told her, “OK, OK,” as they both smile for the camera before dissolving into a fit of laughter.

Through her chuckles, she continued in the clip, “I hate you so much,” over his failure to comply with her request and take a serious photo with her. She also captioned the slide, “I hate and love him.”

Earlier that day, the reality TV personality gushed about Moynes via Instagram.

“My entire life, I wanted to be a veterinarian,” she wrote in a post, alongside a snap feeding a giraffe. “I was accepted into WSU [Washington State University] but chose to start with community college first after graduating from high school. Like many plans, they never go as expected, and I started working in the financial industry that would continue for the next decade. Today, I am now engaged to a man who shares the same passion for animals and together, we can really make an impact. I’m excited for the upcoming projects we have planned and can’t wait to share with you all!”

Several days earlier, Moynes shared another video of the pair in bed with his dogs.

“I don’t want it. I don’t want your bone. Take that back,” the Bachelorette told her fiancé’s dog before she noticed the camera facing her and started to laugh.

The couple — who got engaged during season 17 of ABC’s The Bachelorette — previously opened up to Us Weekly about where their journey will take them next, after teasing a Canada trip to meet Moynes’ extended family.

“We need to see each other’s lifestyles and our passions, our interests, and then try to see where our anchor spot will be, where all those things can kind of align and make sense for both of us,” he exclusively told Us at the time. “We’re going to jump around for a bit and experience what works best for us.”

Scroll below to see pics from Thurston’s trip to Canada with her beau: