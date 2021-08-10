Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette had a happy ending as she got engaged to Blake Moynes … but some viewers were stuck on her emotional reunion with Greg Grippo.

Shortly after their proposal aired on the Monday, August 9, finale, Katie, 30, took to social media to confirm she and Blake are going strong.

“Happy f—king birthday honey bear! 🐻💕What a wild couple of months it has been. I couldn’t have done this without you. I’m so ready to leave these bubbles and start living our life!” the season 17 lead captioned a series of photos with Blake on his 31st birthday, which fell on the same day as the finale. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner. You are kind, patient, understanding, and your advocacy for the planet and animals is remarkable. I’m so lucky to call you my fiancé 💍. My best friend. My confidant. We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together.”

She added, “Cheers to the upcoming adventures! Next stop.. CANADA! 🇨🇦”

Bachelorette season 17 cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe was quick to celebrate the pair in the comments section.

“I love you both so much. You two have always been meant to be,” she wrote. “Such a strong couple and I can’t wait to see you two thrive TOGETHER.”

Blake, for his part, shared a sweet snap with Katie, whom he calls “buggy.”

“Cheers to last rose & last huju poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston !” he captioned a photo kissing his fiancée with a bottle of champagne in her hand. “So excited to start our best f—king life! You’re a rock. My rock. A mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me everyday. We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I’ll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it! I love you buggy. Ya, that’s my nickname for her.”

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars watched Katie and Blake get engaged on Monday’s finale — and subsequently saw her heated confrontation with Greg, who quit the show after his hometown date. During the pre-taped After the Final Rose special, Katie accused Greg, 28, of faking his feelings for her.

“I don’t know if I actually know who Greg is,” she said, referring to “hearing” that Greg is a “confident, cocky boy from Jersey who knows that he’s hot s—t” with acting aspirations and not the “shy guy” he presented himself as on the series. “You’re a liar. You did not love me.”

Greg laughed off her acting accusations and maintained his feelings were real, denying Katie’s suggestion that he was looking for an “escape” and excuse to leave the show. Bachelor Nation, meanwhile, weighed in on how visibly upset Katie was while also declaring she was happy with Blake.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premieres on Monday, August 16, while The Bachelorette returns with Michelle Young’s season in October.

