Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text.

“When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

Blake went on to explain that he reached out because he was very interested in Katie, 30, after her entrance on season 25 of The Bachelor.

“It was right after her first episode, it was right away. This is where people, I think, can take what I’m about to say one way or another,” Blake shared. “She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.'”

The Canadian native, who previously competed for Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley‘s hearts on season 16, clarified that his interest is Katie was “not about the fact that she had a f–king vibrator.”

“It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow,” he explained.

Even though Blake tried to put himself out there, the conversation itself was very casual.

“It was a simple reach out,” Blake noted. “It was like, ‘I f–king love that you did that. That was f–king awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that.”

Blake added that he left their conversation alone until it was announced that Katie would be the next Bachelorette.

“‘What if I just f–king do this and show up?'” he recalled his train of thought.

Blake did end up making an appearance during the June 28 episode and Katie decided to ask him to stay at the time. The former bank marketing manager previously told Us Weekly about her brief conversation with Blake before he joined her season.

“I definitely knew who he was, which [is] also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” she exclusively told Us in June. “We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know? And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.