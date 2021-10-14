Following two broken Bachelor Nation engagements, Becca Kufrin was hesitant to leave Bachelor in Paradise in a relationship. But now, the former Bachelorette is more confident than ever that she found The One in Thomas Jacobs.

“I’m gonna probably hate myself for actually admitting this to anyone, but I called my mom — and even though I was engaged twice in the past — I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,’” the 31-year-old former publicist said on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast on Thursday, October 14, during a joint interview with Thomas. “It’s the first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

Fans met Becca on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018. While he proposed to the Minnesota native during the finale, he ended their relationship while the show was airing because he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham, whom he would later marry and welcome three kids. Becca, for her part, was named the season 14 Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. They called it quits during the summer of 2020 after two years together.

Becca subsequently became the first former franchise lead to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, a decision that took a lot of convincing from producers.

“It wasn’t on my radar. They have asked me for probably a couple of weeks, and I kept saying no and at first, I thought it was a joke,” she told Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo. “I was like, ‘Haha, that’s funny.’ It kind of transpired because two of my best friends, who work on the show, who also weren’t supposed to be working on the season, ended up getting roped in and they were like, ‘Will you just come? It’ll be fun.’ and I’m like, ‘Look, if I’m gonna go, I have a lot of demands here.’ And I basically was like, here’s the list of everything I want — Minno on the beach, like, the most random extreme things. I want daily shrimp tacos, whatever I can get.’ I’m gonna, like, try to finagle a pretty decent contract here. … I asked for a trip back to Thailand, I think, that obviously was not accepted. But yeah, I think it was probably two days before — two or three days — before I actually went down there that I signed everything.”

Becca revealed that she was brought to the beach five days into filming. While it took a beat for her to connect with Thomas, 29, they soon became inseparable. During the October finale, however, she called things off after deciding she didn’t know the Bachelorette season 17 alum well enough. After he cried and begged her to have faith in their relationship, she wondered if she made a mistake.

“I never heard [that] from a guy before,” Becca told the cameras. “I never heard it from the last two guys I was engaged to, that’s for sure.”

The twosome later reunited off camera and explained what went down during their joint “Talking It Out” interview. Scroll through for everything we learned from Thomas and Becca: