Love and Christmas! After several Bachelor Nation stars found love on the ABC franchise this year, many have geared up for a special holiday season with their newfound partners.

“Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year 😘 Although he may be regretting it after Nayte REQUESTED to sit on his lap 🎅🏼,” Michelle Young captioned an Instagram snap with fiancé Nayte Olukoya and Santa Claus on Saturday, December 25, days after the pair’s romantic Bachelorette engagement aired. “Merry Christmas Y’all! 🎄.”

After the elementary school teacher, 28, and the Canada native, 27, got their photos taken with Saint Nick, the pair had a low-key celebration in her hometown of Minneapolis.

“We’ve got the boys, we got their cup-cups,” Young shared Instagram Story footage on Saturday of her fiancé feeding their dogs, Percy and Chief, in the car before they took the pups for a walk around town.

Shortly after the Bradley University alum accepted a proposal from the Texas resident during the Tuesday, December 21, season finale, the pair gushed about their future plans and starting a life together.

“We’re thinking summertime,” Olukoya exclusively told Us Weekly after the finale aired. “In the near future, we’ll put it that way.”

While they’ve already begun wedding plans, the former Bachelorette contestant revealed during After the Final Rose that he was set to move to his love’s Minnesota in a few months and that they’ve started house hunting.

“We are tired, but excited, running on adrenaline, just really happy that we can be out in the open. Just do, like, the smallest things, like, I think we’re both really excited to walk through the airport together,” Michelle told Us. “That’s been something that’s crossing my mind. We can finally get to do that today.”

Olukoya, for his part, agreed with his fiancée, explaining that the duo is ready to embrace the “little things” as a couple before teasing their holiday plans: “We’re visiting family, that’s for sure. We’re gonna be bouncing back and forth, but it’s gonna be a great time.”

The Bachelorette season 18 couple are not the only franchise couple to bask in their first holiday as a duo. Young’s Bachelorette predecessor, Katie Thurston, and boyfriend John Hersey — with whom she announced her relationship two months earlier — were all giggles during their Christmas Eve celebration.

“This is Katie and John inhale helium,” the California native, 27, explained via a Friday Instagram Story video. After gulping the air, the former bank marketing manager, 30, exclaimed, “Merry Christmas, everybody,” before Hersey joined in, laughing.

Scroll below to see how Bachelor couples celebrated their first Christmas together: