Getting festive! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour of the holiday decorations at their new coffee shop, Audrey’s, and revealed how they honored Bachelor Nation at the eatery.

“You might recognize this guy. We use our friend Ben Higgins‘ coffee,” Haibon, 33, told Us while showing off a sign with the former Bachelor’s face on it near the shop’s front door. “It’s called Generous Coffee, it’s a nonprofit. It’s incredible coffee. It’s great tasting coffee and it’s a great cause.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, have a Bachelor-themed custom sign above the store’s fireplace as well. “Monday nights we drink wine and watch The Bachelor,” it reads. “Tuesday mornings we drink coffee and recap.”

The duo, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot four years later, explained that their Rhode Island coffee shop and lounge is named after Iaconetti’s mom. It also features a giant mural done by one of their friends that pulls together all of the things they love: Haibon’s home state of Rhode Island, The Bachelor, coffee and their family.

When it comes to Christmas, the pair amped up the holiday decorations to make their place of work feel more welcoming. “We love this place for Christmas time because it came with this stone fireplace, which we put a little wreath on,” Iaconetti, 33, told Us. “I went a little crazy at Home Goods.”

The space, which features another fireplace by the reading nook, was decked out with candle center pieces, a mini Christmas tree and lots of poinsettias.

“We’re a little concerned that we’re starting off the place so strong, because the Christmas décor makes it so warm,” the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost joked.

Haibon also had a say in how they would deck the coffee shop halls this year, with the Virginia native saying that her husband was put in charge of the Christmas village.

“I really wanted Snoopy, but Ashley wouldn’t allow me,” the “Help I Suck at Dating” podcast cohost told Us. “The reason we decorated like this, I really envisioned people coming in first thing in the morning, reading the newspaper. It feels like a living room. That was the goal.”

The entrepreneurs previously put their new business venture on display in their Christmas card. The Bachelor in Paradise alums posed in front of the shop’s stone fireplace with their dog, Lois, to celebrate their last holiday season without a baby in the family. (The pair announced the Bachelor Winter Games alum’s pregnancy in July.)

“We tell Lois when she goes down to our new coffee shop/bar that she’s going to work and, man, did she understand the assignment,” Iaconetti wrote via Instagram in November, debuting the Minted card. “We wanted to include all our babies in our holiday card: Lois, Audrey’s, and the one in my belly.”

To see Iaconetti and Haibon’s fully-decorated café in Rhode Island — and a sneak peek at the festive holiday-themed drinks they serve — watch the exclusive video above!