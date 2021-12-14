It’s almost time! Ashley Iaconetti celebrated her baby boy with a fun-filled baby shower ahead of his arrival.

The Bachelor alum, 33, enjoyed a day with her friends, including fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Waddell, in honor of her first pregnancy on Sunday, December 12, at Bottino, an Italian restaurant in New York City.

Iaconetti, who announced in July that she and husband Jared Haibon are expecting their first child, showed off some of her shower gifts via Instagram on Sunday.

The fun presents included a Jonas Brothers onesie from Waddell, 36, and a navy long-sleeve onesie with “Future Bachelor” written on it.

The Virginia native wore a long, teal gown as she unwrapped a variety of packages from her guests at the baby shower, which was sponsored by Snuggle Me Organic and planned by Maura Gaudio of Happening Entertainment. The partygoers also enjoyed drinks and food before Iaconetti posed for photos with her sister, Lauren Iaconetti, and friends Liz Sharkey and Naz Perez. The group also played different games, such as trying to guess the size of Ashley’s baby bump.

The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost married Haibon, 33, in August 2019, four years after they first met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. The lovebirds revealed in July that their baby is due in February 2022.

“We’re very excited for that day to come! It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared! I won’t lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me,” Ashley wrote via Instagram at the time. “The nausea has been relentless, and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn’t easy for most, but I didn’t imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for five weeks and counting.”

Haibon sang his wife’s praises in his own pregnancy announcement, writing, “It’s been a very sick month for her. I feel terrible because there’s not much I can do except the occasional runs to the store for chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her very much. She’s a strong woman and I know Ashley is going to be an incredible mother.”

The following month, the couple shared that they are having a boy. They told fans during a joint Amazon Live that they already had the name picked out with Ashley joking, “It’s not Tom Brady,” despite her husband’s love of the NFL player.

Scroll down to see how Ashley celebrated at her baby shower: