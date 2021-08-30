From Paradise to parents! Ashley Iaconetti has been giving glimpses of her baby bump since her July 2021 pregnancy announcement.

The Bachelor alum and Jared Haibon wed in August 2019 in Rhode Island. Nearly two years later, the Virginia native shared an Instagram photo of herself pretending to puke into a toilet while the Bachelorette alum held back her hair.

“Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th!” the Bachelor Winter Games alum gushed at the time. “We’re very excited for that day to come! It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared! I won’t lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me. The nausea has been relentless, and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn’t easy for most, but I didn’t imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for five weeks and counting.”

The Rhode Island native called his wife a “trouper” in a post of his own.

“Last night, she threw up five times throughout the night,” the restaurant manager captioned an Instagram selfie. “It’s been a very sick month for her. I feel terrible because there’s not much I can do except the occasional runs to the store for chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her very much. She’s a strong woman and I know Ashley is going to be an incredible mother.”

Iaconetti gave her followers the first look at her budding belly the following month, showing her bare stomach at 13 weeks.

“Is this a baby bump or the Wendy’s I had today with a side of pregnancy constipation? Vote below,” the journalist wrote in August. “Gonna be honest it’s probably more like constipation with a side of Wendy’s.”

Later that same month, she and Haibon shared the sex of their upcoming arrival — a baby boy. “His name will not be Tom or Brady,” the expectant star joked in her Instagram reveal, which featured blue outfits and a matching balloon.

Haibon has “been saying … from the very beginning” that she is pregnant with a boy, Iaconetti exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “I feel like it’s a girl. I really want it to be a girl, but everybody tells me even if it’s a boy … it does not matter. Like, you do not give a crap.”

Keep scrolling to see the Bachelor Nation members showing off Iaconetti’s baby bump progress ahead of their son’s birth.