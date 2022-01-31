Bachelor in Paradise baby! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday, January 31.

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy!” Haibon, 33, told his Instagram followers. “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

The Bachelor Nation members announced their pregnancy news in July, with Haibon sharing a lengthy tribute to his wife.

“Now that you know Ashley is pregnant, I can start posting all the fantastic photos I’ve taken of Ashley over the past month while she’s been sick,” the Rhode Island native wrote via Instagram. “Let me tell you, I have some good stuff to show you. But first, I want to show you a picture of Ashley right after we found out she was pregnant and tell you how much I appreciate this woman. Even though it’s been a rough first trimester so far, she is as beautiful today as she was in this picture. Ashley has been a trouper and I love her so much. Last night, she threw up five times throughout the night. It’s been a very sick month for her. I feel terrible because there’s not much I can do except the occasional runs to the store for chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her very much, she’s a strong woman and I know Ashley is going to be an incredible mother.”

The Bachelor season 19 alum, also 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that she was suffering from extreme morning sickness, explaining, “I’ve been very sick for the last month. I mean, really sick. So much of my job is posting about my life on Instagram, and I haven’t done anything but sit on the couch literally day after day. Thank God for me re-watching Grey’s Anatomy. It gets me through. I’ve been so sick that, like, I can’t [post]. I can’t do anything. So I have nothing to show people.”

The former reality stars shared the sex of their baby-to-be the following month with the help of blue balloons. The pair also picked a name for the infant in August, which Iaconetti has wanted to use “for 20 years.”

The Virginia native joked with her Amazon Live viewers at the time that the moniker was “not Tom Brady,” while Haibon said that knowing the baby’s sex made his wife’s pregnancy feel “much more real.”

The Bachelorette season 11 alum explained, “Instead of saying ‘my kid,’ he’s ‘my son.’ I hope he likes some of the things I liked growing up. Star Wars and comic books. I hope he likes playing baseball.”

The restaurant manager started dating Iaconetti in early 2018 after many years of friendship, getting down on one knee in June of that same year. The former ABC personalities tied the knot in August 2019 in Rhode Island.