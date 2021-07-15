A tough first trimester. After sharing her pregnancy news, Ashley Iaconetti exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the symptoms she has been experiencing.

“I’ve been very sick for the last month,” the Bachelor alum, 33, who is 10 weeks into her pregnancy, told Us on Thursday, July 15. “I mean, really sick.”

That is why the Virginia native isn’t keeping her pregnancy under wraps any longer, she added, explaining, “So much of my job is posting about my life on Instagram, and I haven’t done anything but sit on the couch literally day after day. Thank God for me re-watching Grey’s Anatomy. It gets me through. I’ve been so sick that, like, I can’t [post]. I can’t do anything. So I have nothing to show people. So it’s like, I have to just tell people why.”

Her husband, Jared Haibon, chimed in, adding “It’s just awkward. Everybody would ask, ‘Where’s Ashley?’ [I’m just], like, ‘She’s sick.’ … The poor thing has legitimately been sick for months, throwing up constantly. I feel terrible. It’s just been a constant cycle of crackers, ginger ale.”

The expectant star feels better if she eats “a meal every two hours,” she told Us. “Crackers and ginger ale, that’s just total BS. I need … carbs. Like, I wake up, I have a short stack of pancakes, five out of seven mornings. Grilled cheese, anything greasy and heavy is what would help the best.”

Not only has Iaconetti been “persistently nauseous,” but she’s also been a “little short of breath” as well.

Haibon, 32, has been spoiling his wife. “I’m doing as much as she wants to,” the Bachelorette alum said. “I’m here for whatever she needs, like … going to CVS.”

The couple have also gone to fellow Bachelor Nation members Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, for advice. The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, 34, who is the mother of Emerson, 3, Brooks, 23 months, and Reed, 8 months, told Iaconetti that the first trimester is just “about surviving.”

The pair got married in August 2019 in Rhode Island, one year after their engagement. The former reality stars have been open about their plans to start a family since they started dating in 2018.

“We just hope it happens soon,” Iaconetti exclusively told Us last month.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum announced her pregnancy news in an Amazon livestream on Thursday while showing off her baby product picks. “They make baby shopping so much easier because you get to see all the reviews right there,” the journalist told Us. “You get to know which is the safest, which one really works.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper