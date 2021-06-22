Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Hoping to Conceive 1st Child ‘Soon'

No time like the present! Ashley Iaconetti is ready to start a family with Jared Haibon.

“The update is we just hope it happens soon!” the Bachelor alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly of their family plans on Monday, June 21, while promoting her Prime Day deals.

Last month, the Virginia native told her Instagram followers that she and her Bachelor in Paradise costar, 32, had been trying to conceive their first child for six months.

“We are going to do a sperm analysis of Jared’s swimmers this week, just to rule that out as a possible issue,” Iaconetti captioned a selfie with her dog in May. “One in three couples who are experiencing fertility problems are because of sperm quality. Checking your guy’s junk is quick and non-invasive.”

The Bachelor: Winter Games alum went on to explain why she was less worried about her own fertility, explaining, “My OB/GYN a couple weeks ago … assured me that not being pregnant after six months of trying is totally normal and she’s not concerned at all. She said it takes most of her patients at least six months to conceive. She said to wait until we’re a year into trying until running tests on me.”

The couple wed in August 2019 in Rhode Island. Six months ahead of their nuptials, the Bachelor Nation members exclusively told Us that they were planning on having “two or three” children.

“Because I want a boy to have another brother or a girl to have a sister. But I also need to have a girl,” Iaconetti told Us in February 2019. “I think that when you do the math, it equals out to three.”

Haibon would like to have “both a boy and girl,” he said during a “Clickbait With Bachelor Nation” podcast episode in February. The Rhode Island native noted that he is partial to a daughter because of his and Iaconetti’s female dog.

“She’s really dainty and delicate like Daddy’s little girl, and I kind of want that in a human,” the Bachelorette alum said at the time. “Honestly, it doesn’t matter.”

Iaconetti clarified that month that she and Haibon are technically “not struggling to conceive.” The “Almost Famous” podcast cohost wrote via Instagram: “That description is for couples actively trying for a year. … I think it’s important to normalize that a lot of people don’t get pregnant right away.”

The journalist will share her Amazon Prime Day Deals during an Amazon Live stream on Tuesday, June 22, starting at 7:25 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper