A Bachelor baby is coming! Jared Haibon said that he and wife Ashley Iaconetti are “in the trying phase” of starting their family.

“We’ve been trying for three or four months now,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, said during the Thursday, February 25, “Clickbait With Bachelor Nation” podcast episode. “This’ll be the fourth month that we’ve actually tried. She has her watch, it tells her when she’s ovulating. She’s very good at [letting me know] this day, that day, this day, this day. [I’m like], ‘Alright that’s good, just tell me when.’”

The Rhode Island native added that the Bachelor alum, also 32, hasn’t taken a pregnancy test this month. “Technically speaking, she could be [pregnant],” he explained. “We’ll see. Hopefully. Knock on wood.”

Haibon and the Virginia native are “gonna just try and let the chips fall where they may,” he added. “As we’ve been told, who knows how long it’ll take?”

Whenever the couple do conceive, the former restaurant manager is hoping for a girl. “Now having a girl dog, she’s really dainty and delicate like Daddy’s little girl, and I kind of want that in a human,” Haibon explained. “Honestly, it doesn’t matter. I’d love to have both a boy and a girl.”

The Bachelor Nation members wed in Rhode Island in August 2019, one year after their engagement. In July 2020, Iaconetti told Ben Higgins during an “Almost Famous” podcast episode that she was “gonna get off the pill” in September of that same year.

“Jared and I are trying to get pregnant then,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum explained at the time. “I’ve been on the pill for nine years to control my hormonal cystic acne, and I’ve been working with a naturopathic doctor — her name is Stacey Shillington — over the past two weeks to naturally get me off the pill, which means regulating my hormones mostly through diet … as in eating the proper things that will help balance your hormones naturally.”

In February 2019, the Bachelor in Paradise alums exclusively told Us Weekly about their “plans … to have kids in 2020 or 2021.”

Iaconetti said at the time: “It’s really about the gender. Because I want a boy to have another brother or a girl to have a sister. But I also need to have a girl. … I think that when you do the math, it equals out to three.”