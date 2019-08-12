Nick Viall and ex Kaitlyn Bristowe were among the many Bachelor Nation stars in attendance at Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s romantic wedding in Rhode Island on Sunday, August 11.

Viall and fellow Bachelor star Ben Higgins were groomsmen at the nuptials along with Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert.

While Bachelor host Chris Harrison was not in attendance, due to a prior commitment, the franchise was well represented with producer Elan Gale officiating the ceremony, while guests included Bristowe and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, Evan Bass and his pregnant wife, Carly Waddell, Chris Strandburg, Chris Randone and wife Krystal Nielson and Becca Tilley, Amanda Stanton and Olivia Caridi.

Several of the familiar faces were in attendance for the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations, which included a boat ride on Friday, August 9, and a rehearsal dinner on Saturday, August 10, at OceanCliff Hotel in Newport.

The day kicked off with the bride, 31, greeting the morning in her hotel room to the soundtrack she said she’s “imagined” waking up to on her wedding day for the “past 12 years.”

In an Instagram video, she could be seen smiling under the covers singing along to the “It’s Your Wedding Day” song from Wedding Singer: The Musical.

Iaconetti and Haibon’s close friend Tanner Tolbert — who had been set to officiate the pair’s wedding but had to bow out after his wife, Jade Roper, had an emergency delivery at home with the couple’s second child earlier this month — posted a sweet message to the couple on Instagram.

“A love story for the ages… a romantic comedy straight from the 90’s… Jared marrying the one person he loves more than Tom Brady… Happy Wedding Day!” he captioned a photo of both couples on Instagram. “Part of me can’t believe Ashley and Jared are actually getting married today… and part of me feels like they have been married for years. But one thing I know for certain is that they are perfect for each other. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you guys – congrats on your big day @jaredhaibon and @ashley_iaconetti.”

