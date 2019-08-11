



Ashley Iaconetti is living her dream! The Bachelor alum’s longtime vision for her wedding day with Jared Haibon came true on Sunday, August 11.

“I’ve imagined waking up to this song on my wedding day for the past 12 years and here’s the moment in reality,” the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast host, 31, captioned an Instagram video of herself singing the “It’s Your Wedding Day” song from Wedding Singer: The Musical. In the clip, Iaconetti is still under the covers in a hotel bed ahead of her nuptials to Haibon, 30.

While many members of Bachelor Nation — including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Becca Tilley, Amanda Stanton and more — are set to attend Iaconetti and Haibons’ celebration in Rhode Island, those who weren’t flying in paid tribute to the couple in sweet posts on Sunday.

Host of the Bachelor shows, Chris Harrison, shared a sentimental picture of himself with the couple who met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise and later got engaged in Mexico, where they first locked eyes.

“It started on a beach when she said yes…and it really starts today when they say I do,” Harrison, 48, captioned the snap. “Killing me not to be with my #Bachelor family today to celebrate the wedding and love story of @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon I send my blessing, prayers and my @theyearofelan So don’t screw this up.”

Iaconetti and Haibon’s close pals Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, meanwhile, got emotional wishing the soon-to-be spouses congratulations as they were unable to make the wedding after welcoming their son, Brooks, less than two weeks ago.

“A love story for the ages… a romantic comedy straight from the 90’s… Jared marrying the one person he loves more than Tom Brady… Happy Wedding Day! Part of me can’t believe Ashley and Jared are actually getting married today… and part of me feels like they have been married for years,” Tolbert captioned a photo of the four friends. “But one thing I know for certain is that they are perfect for each other. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you guys – congrats on your big day @jaredhaibon and @ashley_iaconetti.”

Desiree Hartsock also shared a message to Haibon and Iaconetti. “I just want to say congratulations,” the former Bachelorette said in an Instagram Story before panning the camera to her toddler, Zander, sitting in a high chair. “This is what you have to look forward to.”

