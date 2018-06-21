Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon may have just gotten engaged but after knowing each other for years, they’re already planning for the future. The Bachelor in Paradise alums told Us Weekly that they’ve been discussing how many children they want.

“We talk about the future a lot,” Haibon, 29, told Us at the boohoo.com x Paris Hilton Collection Launch in Hollywood on Wednesday, June 20. As for how many kids they want, Iaconetti had that answer ready! “Two to three, but we’ll decide after two,” the 30-year-old journalist said.

The couple, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, got engaged on June 17, and it will be shown on the upcoming season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. As for wedding planning, Iaconetti is calling the shots. “I’m a little bit more controlling and I’m definitely the planner of the two of us, but everything will be approved by him,” she said. “I think he’ll actually be pretty into it.”

Haibon is also completely OK with letting his fiancée take the reins. “As our relationship has shown, it’s a lot of her ideas, but I’ll add to that. Especially for a wedding, I feel it’s very important for the woman involved, I want her to have the best wedding she possibly can. Her wants trump mine,” he told Us.

The couple also mentioned two other Bachelor Nation couples who they admire – Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, who fell in love on season 2 Bachelor in Paradise, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, who have been together since he proposed on the finale of The Bachelorette season 11.

“Tanner and Jade have been two people we look up to,” Haibon said, adding that they love their parenting. “They’re madly in love. They have such a good and healthy relationship.”

Iaconetti added that she and Haibon love the “playfulness” between Bristowe and Booth. “I think they’re the most compatible as far as the way [they] interact with each other.”

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET

