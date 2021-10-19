Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor will certainly go down as one of the most dramatic in history — and Madison Prewett was in the middle of the spectacle.

The season 24 runner-up begins her new book, Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage, with the tense After the Final Rose special. Fans will recall Weber wanting to give things a try with Prewett after he ended his short-lived engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss, but his mother, Barbara, making it clear from the audience that she didn’t approve.

“Sometimes the most courageous thing we can do is to remain silent. And that was what that moment was like for me, you know, I’m a fighter, I’m a challenger,” Prewett exclusively told Us Weekly about her confrontation with Barbara. “It is not easy for me to remain silent. When you’re under attack or when you’re under pressure, sometimes the hardest thing to do is to just trust, ‘OK, God, like you’re going to defend my character. You’re going to defend my name and my reputation. There’s no point of me trying to defend myself in this moment.’”

Two days after the explosive finale, Weber and Prewett announced that they were no longer pursuing a relationship.

“It definitely feels like it was forever ago,” she told Us. “I think a lot of that has to do with just, you know, we went straight into quarantine. I remember I stepped off the finale stage and two days later, quarantine hit. It was immediate. It is crazy thinking about all that’s happened.”

In the book, the Alabama native opens up about what she learned from the ABC series and gets candid about the heartbreak she felt in her relationship with Weber. As a whole, however, she told Us that the show portrayed her accurately.

“People actually ask me all the time, like, ‘Do you feel like you were aired in your truest way and in a fair way?’ And I can honestly say yes, I do feel like, you know, my personality and my heart was shown,” she explained. “I will say there is a part of my personality that a lot of people didn’t fully get to see – and maybe I just didn’t let it out enough — because it’s so funny everyone when they meet me, they think that I’m 1) they think I’m taller than I am. So when they meet me, I always get told you’re way shorter in person than I thought. And then 2) people always tell me, they thought I would be like shy and more quiet.”

Made for This Moment is out now. Scroll through for the biggest Bachelor Nation takeaways: