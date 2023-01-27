International love story! Haley Ferguson and Oula Palve have embraced their cross-country relationship from the start — and they are just getting started.

The Bachelor alum has her twin sister, Emily Ferguson, to thank for her and Palve’s happily ever after, which began in fall 2019.

“We had been talking since October 2019 and then I flew out to New York to spend Christmas with him and I knew that trip he was the type of guy you marry,” Haley exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021, confirming that the pair met before they went public in January 2020. “He surprised me with tickets to The Lion King on Broadway and wined and dined me. He was so kind and thoughtful, and I just got to know who he was as a person.”

Palve, who is from Finland, later confirmed via social media that Emily played a part in the couple’s first meeting. “I’m glad your sister made you DM me,” he playfully captioned a June 2021 Instagram snap of the twosome.

One month prior, Palve proposed to Haley after more than one year of dating.

“She’s going to be a PALVE!💍 You are an extraordinary girl, and I’m so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with you,” the Brynäs IF hockey player wrote via Instagram in May 2021 alongside snaps from the moment he popped the question.

The “Twinning at Life” podcast cohost replied to her fiancé’s post, writing, “Thanks for making me the happiest girl in the WORLD. I am so lucky to have you. I love you babe 💍 CAN’T WAIT TO MARRY YOU! Hitting theaters in the summer of 2022!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Haley exclusively told Us at the time that she couldn’t “wait to see what the future holds for us and where his hockey career will take us.” She teased that the couple planned to have one wedding in the States and one in Finland with Palve’s family.

Ahead of her nuptials, the Bachelor in Paradise alum chose to have a joint bridal shower and bachelorette bash with Emily, who got engaged to Vegas Golden Knights player William Karlsson in December 2020. The Las Vegas-based weekend took place in February 2022 before Haley’s June 2022 wedding and Emily’s July 2022 ceremony.

“I’ve been a little anxious leading up to the wedding and [Oula] said he only feels stressed for me because he wants it to be everything I’ve dreamt of,” Haley exclusively told Us of how the Swedish Hockey League star was feeling ahead of their big day. “So he’s been my support system during all the planning! He’s so excited to call me his wife and wear a wedding band!”

The Twins: Happily Ever After alum continued: “[Me,] I’m feeling good, definitely overwhelmed with a lot of different emotions but overall excited. I’ve had all the feels recently because we’ve been planning for a year and it’s all about to happen! A lot of anticipation leading up to the big day so I’m trying to take a step back and just soak it all up! I cannot wait to be Mrs. Palve.”

The couple officially said “I do” on June 11, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Scroll down to see relive Haley’s sweetest relationship moments with Palve: