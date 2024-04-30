Bachelor alum Haley Ferguson has welcomed her first baby with husband Oula Palve.

“Lovi Lavigne Palve 🎀 [Low-Vee]. You’re the love we’ve always known was coming ✨ Been soaking up every second of the newborn bubble bliss,” Ferguson, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 29. “Baby and I got home from the hospital yesterday and we are doing great! She is pure joy and we couldn’t be more in love 🩷 Welcome to the world sunshine girl!”

Ferguson shared that her daughter was born on Saturday, April 27, and weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

She first announced her pregnancy in October 2023. “Baby Palve is on the way,” Ferguson confirmed via Instagram. “It’s with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news! It’s also important for me to recognize that even though I’m so happy to share this, a part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained.”

She continued: “I know that feeling so well. As I’ve shared my story I’ve been able to build a beautiful and strong community of people also struggling with infertility. Please know I understand if you need to step away from my page during this period and my heart is with you.”

The following month, Ferguson revealed that she and Palve, 32, were expecting a baby girl. “I had a very vivid dream of our baby before we even transferred our little embryo and that dream came true!” she captioned an Instagram video of the couple popping a balloon filled with pink confetti. “We can’t wait to meet you, little darling.”

Prior to her pregnancy, Ferguson shared her infertility struggles with her TikTok followers, including a failed first round of intrauterine insemination (IUI) after having a polyp removed from her uterus.

“Sadly, it did not work out,” she told her fans. “But I am going to go for another round … and hopefully it will be round two for us that will be successful.”

Ferguson noted that the process was “extremely, extremely emotionally draining,” but she was trying to remain “super positive” for her next round.

“The last year trying to conceive has been really, really difficult,” she elaborated. “Seeing negative pregnancy tests just feels like you’ll never see a positive one. I’m almost to the point where negative pregnancy tests don’t even faze me anymore, like, ‘Oh, well, I saw that one coming. Knew that was going to happen.’”

Bachelor Nation first met Ferguson when she competed alongside her twin sister, Emily Ferguson, on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. Haley later appeared on seasons 3, 4 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Emily married William Karlsson in July 2022, and they welcomed son Beckham in May 2023. Emily set up Haley with Palve, who is a professional hockey player like Karlsson, encouraging her to slide into his DMs. The pair got engaged in May 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.