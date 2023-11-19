Bachelor Nation alum Haley Ferguson and her husband, Oula Palve, are going to be parents to a baby girl.

“I had a very vivid dream of our baby before we even transferred our little embryo and that dream came true!🤍✨,” Ferguson, 30, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 19, sharing footage of their sex reveal. “We can’t wait to meet you, little darling 🥰.”

In the clip, Ferguson and Palve, 31, popped a balloon that read, “Baby Palve is a …” on the outside. Once the balloon burst, an array of pink confetti fluttered around them to represent that they are expecting a girl. Ferguson and Palve, who both wore white, shared a smooch after the reveal.

The news was equally exciting to Haley’s fellow members of Bachelor Nation, including her twin sister, Emily Ferguson.

“Sweet sweet baby girl 💞💞💞💞,” Emily, who welcomed son Beckham with husband William Karlsson in May, wrote in the Instagram comments. “Auntie is about to spoil SOOOOO much 😍.”

Nick Viall, for his part, found the baby news to be “so exciting.” Viall, 43, added: “Friends!” (Viall and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, are also currently expecting a daughter.)

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, Haley noted that becoming a girl mom is “an actual dream come true.”

Haley, who rose to fame on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor, announced on October 30 that she is pregnant after struggling with infertility and multiple failed IUI attempts.

“Baby Palve is on the way,” she wrote via Instagram last month, calling her pregnancy an IVF miracle. “It’s with extremely full hearts and tons of joy that Oula and I can officially share our exciting news! It’s also important for me to recognize that even though I’m so happy to share this, a part of me aches for anyone who sees this and feels pained.”

She continued at the time: “I know that feeling so well. As I’ve shared my story I’ve been able to build a beautiful and strong community of people also struggling with infertility. Please know I understand if you need to step away from my page during this period and my heart is with you.”

Haley married Palve, a professional hockey player, in June 2022, but they weren’t in a “rush” to expand their family.

“We kind of just want to enjoy being married,” Haley exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022, revealing they ideally want to have two or three children. “We won’t be actively trying right after but if it happens, it happens. We will be happy either way.”